Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

“How frightening!” US Congress delegation appalled witnessing Pakistan flood destruction

'As far as the eye could see, I saw water' writes Sheila Jackson
Samaa Web Desk Sep 05, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>This photograph shared by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee shows a large area underwater in Pakistan.</p>

This photograph shared by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee shows a large area underwater in Pakistan.

A delegation from the United States Congress has visited the flood-hit areas of Pakistan. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee was among them.

The congresswoman shared a picture of one of the flood-hit regions and expressed her shock at the wide-scale devasation.

“As far as the eye could see, I saw water; we were the first US delegation to visit the most devastating and deadly flooding in Pakistani history. A flood of historic proportion, really a monster of a disaster,” she wrote.

Jackson Lee said that she was also joined by Congresman Tom Suozzi of New York and the delegation was briefed by the military rescuers.

“We saw people still racing to helicopters to be rescued as well as met and listened to the men, women and children who experienced the raging deadly waters,” she said in a series of tweets.

With whole villages underwater, 33 million Pakistanis are affected and almost 70,000 women are expected to give birth potentially without medical care, the congresswoman said.

Sheila Jackson also met with flood victims at a relief camp and shared a view of photographs.

The congresswoman said that the US delegation “brought hope that the United States will be an effective and consistent partner in helping Pakistan work through this human crises!”

“How frightening! Humanity is under attack!” she concluded.

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div