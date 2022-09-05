“How frightening!” US Congress delegation appalled witnessing Pakistan flood destruction

A delegation from the United States Congress has visited the flood-hit areas of Pakistan. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee was among them.

The congresswoman shared a picture of one of the flood-hit regions and expressed her shock at the wide-scale devasation.

“As far as the eye could see, I saw water; we were the first US delegation to visit the most devastating and deadly flooding in Pakistani history. A flood of historic proportion, really a monster of a disaster,” she wrote.

Jackson Lee said that she was also joined by Congresman Tom Suozzi of New York and the delegation was briefed by the military rescuers.

“We saw people still racing to helicopters to be rescued as well as met and listened to the men, women and children who experienced the raging deadly waters,” she said in a series of tweets.

With whole villages underwater, 33 million Pakistanis are affected and almost 70,000 women are expected to give birth potentially without medical care, the congresswoman said.

Sheila Jackson also met with flood victims at a relief camp and shared a view of photographs.

The congresswoman said that the US delegation “brought hope that the United States will be an effective and consistent partner in helping Pakistan work through this human crises!”

“How frightening! Humanity is under attack!” she concluded.