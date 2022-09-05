Balochistan promises flood probe, relief trucks looted, earthquake, new rain spell

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Monday, September 5, 2022.

Pakistan win thriller against India creates headlines

Pakistan defeated India in a nerve-racking Asia Cup cricket match on Sunday. The match generated multiple headlines, especially about Nawaz and Rizwan’s partnership. India’s Arshadeep Singh was trolled for dropping a precious catch.

Flood probe

While the cricket win allowed Pakistanis an opportunity to celebrate, devastation from floods remains a stark reality.

Sindh authories performed a controller breach at the Manchhar Lake to protect Sehwan and Bhan Saeedabad cities from flooding. The situation had not improved even after the dyke was cut at one point and officials were planning two more cuts.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, meanwhile, has assured his Sindh counterpart Murad Ali Shah of a probe to investigate claims that floodwater from Balochistan was diverted to Sindh by breaching protection dykes. Bizenjo has offered that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) could be formed and if the allegations were proved, those held responsible will be taken to task.

Relief trucks looted

People have generously donated for the flood victims but some heartless elements are robbing relief aid trucks.

In south Punjab’s Rajanpur district, police have registered at least 14 cases and arrested 60 people after raiding multiple locations.

Swat expressway partially closed

Swat expressway has been partially closed due to landslides. Traffic is being diverted at Katlang Interchange.

The motorway police ordered vehicles to leave the motorway at Katlang while traffic coming from Swat was stopped at Chakdara.

Earthquake in Pakistan

A moderate earthquake jolted several cities of Pakistan late Sunday night. The tremor was felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Swabi, Bajaur, Buner, Shabqaddar and other cities.

US Geological Survey reported that it was a 5.3 magnitude earthquake and the epicenter was located in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad at the depth of 10 kilometers.

Fresh rain spell

A new rain spell has started lashing northern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other areas. Attock, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, and other Punjab cities as well as the federal capital of Islamabad received downpour Sunday night. Several low-lying were inundated.

The rain spell will likely continue for the next 24 hours, according to the Met Office.

Karachi also experienced light drizzle at midnight.