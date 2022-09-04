Twitter trolls Arshdeep Singh for Asif Ali drop

Catches win matches and vice versa. That is something that happened during the crunch Pakistan and India Asia Cup Super Four clash.

Ravi Bishnoi, who bowled superbly at the Dubai International Stadium, had it all covered as he tossed a ball outside off and forced Asif Ali to play a rash shot.

The ball went up into the air and it was heading towards Arshdeep Singh, who was fielding at short third-man. It was a regulation catch, but he lost concentration and dropped the sitter.

That catch, haunted India and cost them the game as Asif Ali smashed 16 off 8 balls to secure a memorable win for Pakistan.

Following the game, the micro-blogging site was flooded with memes and tweets trolling the young pacer.

Here are some of them:

