PM thanks Prince Rahim Aga Khan for contributing $10m to help flood victims

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday thanked His Highness the Aga Khan for contributing $10 million for the flood victims.

In a tweet, the premier said he had a telephonic chat with Prince Rahim Aga Khan.

“I requested His Highness to play his role in raising awareness about the flood situation in the international community,” the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz president added.

According to the National Flood Response Coordination Centre, 1290 people have lost their lives so far since June 14 during the monsoon rains and ensuing floods.

Earlier, in late August, the United Nations had initiated a global flash appeal for $160 million for Pakistan to battle the devastating floods.