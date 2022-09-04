Zardari, Nawaz planning to appoint ‘their favorite’ army chief: Imran Khan

Former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday said Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif are trying their level best to nominate “their” army chief, who will be a personal favorite.

“They both are waiting to appoint their own army chief,” he said while speaking at a jalsa in Faisalabad.

The incumbent Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa is due to retire in November later in 2022.

This was also confirmed by the Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major Gen Babar Iftikhar in a press conference earlier this year.

It is pertinent to note that appointments of the army chief in this country are pivotal in nature.

During the jalsa, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman recalled how the country was suffering from unemployment during his 2018 election campaign.

“Industrial zones in Pakistan were closing,” he said. “Textile industries in Faisalabad were shutting down.”

Imran highlighted how the textile industry boomed during PTI government’s three-year tenure, adding that they also stood with farmers. “We helped them win their rights apart from assisting the farmers in recovering money from sugar mill owners.”

The ex-premier told the charged crowd of Faisalabad that laborers, farmers and industrialists are in bad condition.

“In four months, inflation has skyrocketed, and the economy has been destroyed,” Imran said, adding that “the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is saying inflation will continue to rise and blamed the economic destruction in the country solely due to corruption.”

“PTI collected the most tax in the history of the country. We increased wealth of the country and decreased corruption,” he maintained. “We kept the petrol prices low and did not burden the public. The price per unit of electricity was Rs 18.”

The PTI chief went on to add that his party is only seeking answers from those who imposed the “cabal of crooks” on this country.

“Those who engaged in this act betrayed the country,” he said. “These crooks got their massive corruption cases forgiven.”

Imran blamed the coalition government for not being able to handle the country’s affairs. “IMF has also stated that the economic conditions of the country will worsen until political stability is not achieved.”

Calling out the people in power, he said, “they are scared and afraid of holding the elections and till then inflation will continue to rise.”

Towards the end of his address, he vowed that when elections are conducted, his opponents will be forgotten forever.