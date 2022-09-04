Buying food items becomes herculean task in Swat

The markets of Swat have completely been destroyed by the devastating floods.

Locals living in Kalam Valley have to wait for at least four hours to purchase essential food items.

The district administration of Nowshera has started a door-to-door service by visiting every home to assess the damage inflicted.

In Matta tehsil of Swat, flood torrents swept away an entire market. There is destruction everywhere.

The people of Kalam and Utror are desperately waiting for food. Flood affectees said they have to wait for four or more hours only to purchase essential food items.

People who have connections with authorities are able to get assistance without any delay.

In Nowshera, relief and construction work has been started by the concerned authorities. The district administration is also assessing the water-borne diseases that might erupt due to the floods, such as dengue, and is taking preventive measures for it.

Meanwhile, various welfare organizations continue to distribute rations among the victims in Ghazar district.