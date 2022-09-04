Akshay Kumar blames his box office failure on Kapil Sharma

Famous Indian Comedy show ‘Kapil Sharma’ has released its promo for the third season; the show would go on-air on September 10, 2022.

Legendary Indian actor Akshay Kumar would attend the first show with Indian actress Rakul Preet Singh.

Rakul Preet Singh is acting as heroine with him in the new film KathPutli (Puppet).

In the promo of the show, Akshay Kumar seems to blame his box office failure on Kapil Sharma.

Kapil Sharma asked Akshay How he becomes one year younger on his every birthday?

In reply, Akshay said that this man (Kapil Sharma) keeps spying on every move “including my films and my wealth as well.”

“That’s the reason all my films are now proving box off flop,” chuckled Akshay.

It is worth mentioning that Akshay Kumar has released four films and three were flop.

The fourth film Kathputli was released on September 2.

Akshay’s last film even could not recover its cost. The film was produced with Rs780 million but earned only Rs440 million.