NFRCC sets up 250 healthcare units in flood-hit areas

The National Flood Response Coordination Center (NFRCC) has released an update — one of the first — on relief and rehabilitation activities in different flood-hit areas. The NFRCC has established 250 health units across the country, where 88,667 people were examined.

NFRCC in its briefing said that the armed forces also conducted aerial surveys in the surroundings of Panu Aqil, Sindh to assess flood damage.

The Sibbi scouts carried out recreational and entertainment activities for children in relief camps.

In Othal district at Goth Saluemanand Bisham, armed forces continued ration distribution to flood survivors.

According to NFRCC, 3021 tonnes of ration have been collected at different relief camps, and 2459 tonnes of it was distributed among people.

People were also provided medicine and prepared meals.

Army engineers are working to strengthen the dykes at Manchar lake, while military helicopters flew 307 sorties and airlifted hundreds of people.

The establishment of the National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) with representatives from the federal and provincial governments and armed forces is aimed at better articulating and synergizing flood relief efforts.