A town marooned in floodwater awaits rescue

In Khairpur Nathan Shah — a town in the flood-hit Dadu district — a man, his wife, and their four young children leave a temporary camp set up in a private school to escape to a safer place outside the city, which has been marooned in floodwater.

They walk through the only dry patch of the town — with the man carrying the youngest child. The family soon runs out of dry land and floodwater puts an end to their journey.

They were returning to the temporary camp when SAMAA TV’s Irfanul Haq found them.

“I belong here, but my children are stuck in floods,” the man said.

“Since yesterday, I’m trying to find rescue [teams] so that I could get my children out” of this town, he said.

The family told Irfanul Haq that their house had drowned in the floodwater and they were living in the school.

After spending the day trying to flee the town in vain, they headed back to their temporary abode.

There are many others who have been marooned in this down.

People in Khairpur Nathan Shah continue to suffer, largely because of the devastation caused by the floods with hardly any help or aid from authorities.

Many villages in this tehsil drowned in flood water and remain inundated. The flood affectees are even unable to find clean drinking water.

Houses that haven’t been destroyed have run out of food supplies.

Samaa TV’s Irfan ul Haq undertook a trip to Khairpur Nathan Shah.

Harrowing scenes were witnessed. The depressed faces of the victims appeal for help, but to no avail.

People were seen wading through knee-deep water towards safer places to seek refuge as they carried their belongings and young children, on their heads.

Even the traffic signboards on roads were submerged in water. Some people were seen rescuing their animals and bringing them along as they traveled to safer places.

In some areas, Pakistan Navy personnel continued to rescue people of the city and were transporting them to temporary camps.

A Navy hover boat rescued at least 23 people in nearby Yousaf Naitch village.