Pakistan win thriller against India in Asia Cup Super Four clash

It was played in Dubai

Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz starred as Pakistan beat India in the Asia Cup Super Four thriller on Sunday.

Needing 182 runs for victory, the Men in Green crossed the winning line with a ball to spare and five wickets in hand.

Rizwan was out after his second successive half-century in the 17th over but Khushdil Shah, with his unbeaten 14, and Asif Ali, who made 16 off eight balls, made sure Pakistan got over the line against Arshdeep Singh.

Reprieved after Arshdeep dropped an easy catch at short third man, Asif hit a six and two fours before falling with two balls left, leaving Iftikhar Ahmed to knock off the remaining two runs.

Earlier, Virat Kohli’s 60 guided India to 181-7 after being put in to bat first.

Pakistan started their chase cautiously and lost skipper Babar Azam for 14 with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi luring the batsman into a chip straight to mid-wicket.

The in-form Rizwan, who made 43 and 78 in the previous two matches, hit back with three boundaries off pace bowler Hardik Pandya and a six in the next over.

He put on 41 runs with Fakhar Zaman who played a scratchy knock of 13 before falling to Yuzvendra Chahal’s leg spin.

Pakistan promoted the left-handed Nawaz, primarily a spinner, in the batting order to up the scoring and he delivered by promptly hitting a four and six.

Rizwan, who hurt himself keeping wicket after landing awkwardly on his right leg but was able to continue, anchored the innings and reached fifty in 37 balls.

Nawaz smashed five fours and two sixes in his 20-ball blitz and stood firm with Rizwan before getting out to Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Excellent performance 👏🏼 https://t.co/RNcjMZP8Ep — Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) September 4, 2022

Pandya removed Rizwan as India sensed a turnaround but the left-handed Khushdil and Asif pulled off the chase as Pakistan avenged their loss to India in the group stage.

Star batsman Kohli, who hit 60 off 44 balls before being run out in the final over, helped India survive a middle-order stutter to post a competitive total.

Allah Tera Shukar 🤲

Well done boys 👏 — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) September 4, 2022

He reached his 32nd half-century in 36 balls with a six off pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain amid chants of “Kohli, Kohli” at a packed stadium.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan stood out with figures of 2-31 from his four overs.

Live Updates

That’s the game for Pakistan as Ifthikar Ahmed hit the winning runs for the Men in Green.

Arshdeep is bowling his the last over.

Arshdeep removes Asif Ali with two runs remaining from two deliveries.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is bowling the second last over of the innings with Pakistan needing 26 runs.

Six from Asif Ali and then a boundary for Khushdil Shah.

Asif Ali finishes the over with a boundary!

Pakistan are seven runs away from victory.

Massive moment, as Bishnoi is bowling the 17 over of the game.

Asif Ali survives a review!

Then Arshdeep dropped a sitter on the next ball.

It is all happening!!!

Pakistan 155-4 (18 overs)

Huge wicket for India as Mohammad Rizwan is back in the dugout!

He scored 71 off 51 balls with the help of six boundaries and two maximums.

Pakistan 147-4 (16.5 overs)

Pandya is bowling his last over of his spell.

Rohit Sharma brings his most experience pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar back into the attack.

What an over from Kumar, as he concedes just four runs and picked up a huge wicket of Mohammad Nawaz.

Pakistan 139-3 (16 overs)

Change has worked for India!

Mohammad Nawaz is walking back to the hut after a blinder.

He scored 42 off just 20 deliveries with the help of six boundaries and two maximums.

Pakistan 136-3 (15.3 overs)

Brilliant knock by Mohammad Nawaz comes to an end!



Pakistan need 46 runs in 27 balls.#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/2y2B9U6eXY — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) September 4, 2022

Chahal came to bowl his last over.

Nawaz is taking the game away from India!

This is the end for Chahal tonight. 1-43 from four overs.

Pakistan 135-2 (15 overs)

Pandya to continue for India

12 runs came from Pandya’s third over.

Pakistan 119-2 (14 overs)

Half-century for Mohammad Rizwan!

Mohammad Rizwan keeps Pakistan in the match with an impressive fifty!



Pakistan need 82 runs in 46 balls.#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/anTBHyydI8 — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) September 4, 2022

100 up for Pakistan in 12.2 overs

Rohit Sharma has bought back Arshdeep into the attack!

Pakistan continue to score in double figures as the pair of Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz manage to score 11 runs.

Pakistan 107-2 (13 overs)

Bishnoi is back into the attack!

Another good over for Pakistan as they manage to squeeze 10 runs.

Pakistan 96-2 (12 overs)

Mohammad Rizwan welcomes Chahal with a huge SIX!

10 runs came from Chahal’s third over.

Pakistan 86-2 (11 overs)

At half-way stage

Pakistan reach 76-2 in 10 overs

Hardik Pandya is back into the attack.

That’s interesting from Pakistan as Mohammad Nawaz elevated up in the order to bat.

Chahal strikes for India as he removes Fakhar Zaman, who scored 15 runs.

Pakistan 63-2 (8.4 overs)

So spinners are operating from both ends at the moment for India.

Bishnoi is bowling his second over of the night.

Another excellent over from the young leg-spinner as he concedes just six runs.

Pakistan 57-1 (8 overs)

50 up for Pakistan in 6.4 overs

Yuzvendra Chahal is introduced into the attack after the powerplay.

This is the end of the powerplay

Pakistan reach 44-1 after six overs

Arshdeep is back into the attack as he is bowling the final over of the powerplay.

Rohit Sharma bring Hardik Pandya into the attack.

Good over for Pakistan as they scored 14 runs from Pandya’s first.

Pakistan 36-1 (5 overs)

What a start from Ravi Bishnoi!

He conceded just two runs.

Pakistan 22-1 (4 overs)

Ravi Bishnoi picks up the massive wicket of Babar Azam!

He departs after scoring 14.

Pakistan 22-1 (3.4 overs)

Eight runs came from Kumar’s second over.

Pakistan 19-0 (3 overs)

Arshdeep Singh is sharing the new ball with Kumar for India.

Just two runs came from his first over.

Pakistan 11-0 (2 overs)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the ball for India!

Nine runs came from his first over.

Pakistan 9-0 (1 over)

End of innings!

Poor fielding by Fakhar Zaman leads to two fours on the final two balls of the innings!



Pakistan need 182 to win.



Read more: https://t.co/PvS2yhr76o#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/JhxHBM7izh — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) September 4, 2022

Excellent fielding effort from Asif Ali in the deep as he managed to hit the stumps directly to end Virat Kohli’s innings.

India 173-7 (19.3 overs)

Naseem Shah picks up his first wicket of the night as he removes Deepak Hooda (16).

India 168-6 (18.4 overs)

Massive over for India as they manage to score 16 runs.

India 164-5 (18 overs)

150 up for India in 17.1 overs.

Eight runs came from Haris Rauf’s third over.

India 148-5 (17 overs)

Shadab Khan is done for the night. He ended up with the figures of two for 31 from his four-over spell.

India 140-5 (16 overs)

It is not looking good for Rizwan 😟#IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/wIuLg1kVFC — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) September 4, 2022

Mohammad Hasnain strikes for Pakistan as he picks up a huge wicket of Hardik Pandya, who walks back without troubling the scorers,

India 131-5 (14.4 overs)

Nawaz bowling in the Asia Cup so far:



vs India 3/33

vs Hong Kong 3/5

vs India 1/25#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/oItyxKzY59 — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) September 4, 2022

Shadab Khan picks up his second wicket of the match. This time he removes Rishabh Pant, who walks back after scoring 14.

India 126-4 (13.5 overs)

Big over for India as they managed to squeeze 13 runs from Naseem Shah’s third over.

India 117-3 (13 overs)

Excellent spell from Mohammad Nawaz come to an end, as he bagged figures of 1 for 25 from his four overs.

India 105-3 (12 overs)

Mohammad Hasnain is back into the attack!

Just eight runs came from the over.

India 101-3 (11 overs)

100 up for India in 10.4 overs

Record alert: This is the fastest 100 by India against Pakistan.

Drinks break!

At the half-way stage

India 93-3 after 10 overs

Mohammad Nawaz with a breakthrough!

He removes Suryakumar Yadav (13)

India 91-3 (9.4 overs)

Another adventurous over from Shadab Khan. He concedes nine runs.

India 88-2 (9 overs)

Decent over from Mohammad Nawaz as he conceded just eight runs.

India 79-2 (8 overs)

Nine runs and a wicket came from Shadab Khan’s first over.

India 71-2 (7 overs)

Shadab Khan strikes for Pakistan on his first delivery, as he removes dangerous-looking KL Rahul, who walks back to the dugout after scoring 28 off 20.

India 62-2 (6.1 overs)

This is the end of powerplay

India 62-1 after 6 overs

Haris Rauf strikes for Pakistan as he picks the prized wicket of Rohit Sharma!

Nearly a collision between Khushdil Shah and Fakhar Zaman but the former hangs onto the catch!

He departs after scoring 28 off 16.

India 54-1 (5.1 overs)

India 54-0 (5 overs)

50 up for India in 4.2 overs

Record Aleart: This is the fastest 50 from India against Pakistan!

Rohit Sharma welcomes Haris Rauf with a boundary and a SIX!

Rauf gave just 12 runs despite conceding boundaries on first-two deliveries of the over.

India 46-0 (4 overs)

Kl Rahul greets Naseem with a SIX!

There is no stopping KL Rahul as India reached 34-0 in three overs.

Mohammad Hasnain is into the attack for Pakistan

Serious pace straight away from the right-arm fast-bowler.

Charge is on from India as they scored nine runs from the second over.

India 20-0 (2 overs)

Naseem Shah with the ball for Pakistan!

Rohit Sharma makes his intensions clear as India score 11 runs from Naseem’s first over.

India 11-0 (1 over)

Just moments away from live action

This is India’s line up for today’s game

India have made three changes in their playing XI#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/w5FriVoY5u — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) September 4, 2022

Here is Pakistan’s playing XI

Toss Update 🚨



Pakistan opt to field against India in Dubai.



Hasnain replaces Dahani in the Pakistan lineup.#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/Aez4w75Lcn — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) September 4, 2022

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first against India.

Pakistan have been forced to make a change in the winning combination and its is Mohammad Hasnain, who is in for Shahnawa Dahani, while India have three changes in their playing XI.

Virat Kohli likes playing against Pakistan

Cricketers’ take on Pakistan-India tie

Jadeja's unavailability is a setback for #TeamIndia added with the lack of left handers affects Team Balance #AsiaCup2022 #CricItWithBadri — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) September 4, 2022

Another thrilling match awaits. Its always entertaining to watch Pakistan vs India. The spectators are always on the edge of their seats. Wishing our boys the best. @TheRealPCB #pakvsindia — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) September 4, 2022

There are many reasons to watch today's game. For me it's India's Top 3 vs Raw Pak Pace. Rohit, KL, Virat can tackle speed but with young Pak speedsters you never know. Don't miss this contest within the contest. #Indvspak — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 4, 2022

- Who so ever holds the nerves better, enjoys the Game & plays good cricket out there today, in my opinion will be the first finalist of Asia Cup 2022 #PakVsInd #IndVsPak #Cricket #AsiaCupT20 #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/kPLSPhZ18Z — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) September 4, 2022

Wasim Akram issues Babar Azam warning

Wasim Akram believes that a big score is just around the corner from Babar Azam.

“Every team now does homework and if you see Babar, if he doesn’t get singles upfront, his runs don’t come,” he said. “Unfortunately, he was dismissed early in the first two games. There is a saying, ’Blessing in disguise so maybe Almighty wants him to score runs against India.”

Pitch for today’s game!

Pakistani fans pin high hopes on 'Rocket' Naseem Shah 🚀



Indian fans also back their team to win. #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 @iamqadirkhawaja pic.twitter.com/zGLvaoWitm — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) September 4, 2022

Who will replace Shahnawaz Dhani for crucial India clash?

Shahnawaz Dahani is the third Pakistan quick to be forced out with injury after Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim left the team ahead of the six-nation tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

With him out of the game, Pakistan have only two options available on the bench – Hasan Ali and Mohammad Hasnain.

Both of them were included in the side as a replacement for Shaheen and Wasim.

Hasan Ali is likely to replace the injured pacer in the game, as he packs tons of experience with him. Hasnain, who recently got cleared to bowl again in international cricket, may have to wait for a bit longer to get his chance.

Dahani has bagged one wicket in two matches of the event at an economy rate of 6.

Shahid Afridi predicts result of India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Pakistan’s legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi believes that the Men in Green will turn the tables on India during today’s highly-anticipated clash.

While speaking on a special show on SAMAA TV on Sunday, Afridi backed the Pakistan team to do well under the captaincy of Asia Cup.

“I have never seen a Pakistan player as consistent as Babar Azam. He is a big match player. He also leading the side really well as well,” said Afridi.

“After the last win [against Hong Kong], Pakistan team is really confident and I hope that they make it 1-1 against India [in this event] so that we get to see them clash in the final as well,” he added.

Kohli is vital for India, don’t get obsessed with stats: Dravid

Virat Kohli remains a key player for India, said head coach Rahul Dravid, who is happy with the refreshed former captain’s Asia Cup form and said people should not get hung up with statistics.

The 33-year-old Kohli made an unbeaten 59 in India’s group win over Hong Kong and looks revitalised ahead of the Asia Cup holders’ Super Four clash with fierce rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday night.

Kohli’s lean patch – he has not scored an international century in any format since 2019 – has been a constant talking point among fans and pundits. But Dravid insisted the former captain was getting back to top form after a break from the game.

“It’s nice to see that he has come back fresh,” Dravid told reporters.

“He played very well in the last match, and we are happy with his performance. For us, it’s not really about how many runs he makes. “Especially with Virat, people get a little bit obsessed with his statistics and his numbers. For us, it’s not really about that,” said Dravid.

‘Brave and calm’ for India showdown, says Pakistan’s Rizwan

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan says his side are striving to stay “brave and calm” for their second clash with India.

“Playing India is always a pressure game. The whole world, even beyond Asia, wait for it,” Rizwan, who hit an unbeaten 78 against Hong Kong, told reporters on Friday.

“The pressure will be equally on India and us, but the result will be with whoever remains brave and keeps calm,” added the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Every India-Pakistan match draws packed stadiums and millions of viewers on TV and digital platforms.

The two rival nations only play each other in multi-nation events thanks to years of political tensions that have occasionally erupted into war.

Fans from both countries anticipate a third meeting in next week’s final.