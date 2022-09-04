Pakistan face India in highly-anticipated Asia Cup match

It will be played in Dubai

Pakistan will take on India in the highly-anticipated Asia Cup clash in the Super Four stage, today.

Earlier in the tournament, India defeated Pakistan by five wickets. However, Pakistan bounced back with a massive, 155 runs, win against Hong Kong. On the other hand, India won both their matches and topped the group.

The winner of today’s match will put themselves in a good position to qualify for the final.

Live Updates

Virat Kohli likes playing against Pakistan

Cricketers’ take on Pakistan-India tie

Jadeja's unavailability is a setback for #TeamIndia added with the lack of left handers affects Team Balance #AsiaCup2022 #CricItWithBadri — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) September 4, 2022

Another thrilling match awaits. Its always entertaining to watch Pakistan vs India. The spectators are always on the edge of their seats. Wishing our boys the best. @TheRealPCB #pakvsindia — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) September 4, 2022

There are many reasons to watch today's game. For me it's India's Top 3 vs Raw Pak Pace. Rohit, KL, Virat can tackle speed but with young Pak speedsters you never know. Don't miss this contest within the contest. #Indvspak — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 4, 2022

- Who so ever holds the nerves better, enjoys the Game & plays good cricket out there today, in my opinion will be the first finalist of Asia Cup 2022 #PakVsInd #IndVsPak #Cricket #AsiaCupT20 #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/kPLSPhZ18Z — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) September 4, 2022

Wasim Akram issues Babar Azam warning

Wasim Akram believes that a big score is just around the corner from Babar Azam.

“Every team now does homework and if you see Babar, if he doesn’t get singles upfront, his runs don’t come,” he said. “Unfortunately, he was dismissed early in the first two games. There is a saying, ’Blessing in disguise so maybe Almighty wants him to score runs against India.”

Pitch for today’s game!

Pakistani fans pin high hopes on 'Rocket' Naseem Shah 🚀



Indian fans also back their team to win. #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 @iamqadirkhawaja pic.twitter.com/zGLvaoWitm — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) September 4, 2022

Who will replace Shahnawaz Dhani for crucial India clash?

Shahnawaz Dahani is the third Pakistan quick to be forced out with injury after Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim left the team ahead of the six-nation tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

With him out of the game, Pakistan have only two options available on the bench – Hasan Ali and Mohammad Hasnain.

Both of them were included in the side as a replacement for Shaheen and Wasim.

Hasan Ali is likely to replace the injured pacer in the game, as he packs tons of experience with him. Hasnain, who recently got cleared to bowl again in international cricket, may have to wait for a bit longer to get his chance.

Dahani has bagged one wicket in two matches of the event at an economy rate of 6.

Shahid Afridi predicts result of India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Pakistan’s legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi believes that the Men in Green will turn the tables on India during today’s highly-anticipated clash.

While speaking on a special show on SAMAA TV on Sunday, Afridi backed the Pakistan team to do well under the captaincy of Asia Cup.

“I have never seen a Pakistan player as consistent as Babar Azam. He is a big match player. He also leading the side really well as well,” said Afridi.

“After the last win [against Hong Kong], Pakistan team is really confident and I hope that they make it 1-1 against India [in this event] so that we get to see them clash in the final as well,” he added.

Kohli is vital for India, don’t get obsessed with stats: Dravid

Virat Kohli remains a key player for India, said head coach Rahul Dravid, who is happy with the refreshed former captain’s Asia Cup form and said people should not get hung up with statistics.

The 33-year-old Kohli made an unbeaten 59 in India’s group win over Hong Kong and looks revitalised ahead of the Asia Cup holders’ Super Four clash with fierce rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday night.

Kohli’s lean patch – he has not scored an international century in any format since 2019 – has been a constant talking point among fans and pundits. But Dravid insisted the former captain was getting back to top form after a break from the game.

“It’s nice to see that he has come back fresh,” Dravid told reporters.

“He played very well in the last match, and we are happy with his performance. For us, it’s not really about how many runs he makes. “Especially with Virat, people get a little bit obsessed with his statistics and his numbers. For us, it’s not really about that,” said Dravid.

‘Brave and calm’ for India showdown, says Pakistan’s Rizwan

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan says his side are striving to stay “brave and calm” for their second clash with India.

“Playing India is always a pressure game. The whole world, even beyond Asia, wait for it,” Rizwan, who hit an unbeaten 78 against Hong Kong, told reporters on Friday.

“The pressure will be equally on India and us, but the result will be with whoever remains brave and keeps calm,” added the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Every India-Pakistan match draws packed stadiums and millions of viewers on TV and digital platforms.

The two rival nations only play each other in multi-nation events thanks to years of political tensions that have occasionally erupted into war.

Fans from both countries anticipate a third meeting in next week’s final.