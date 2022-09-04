Shahid Afridi predicts result of India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Pakistan’s legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi believes that the Men in Green will turn the tables on India during today’s highly-anticipated clash.

While speaking on a special show on SAMAA TV on Sunday, Afridi backed the Pakistan team to do well under the captaincy of Babar Azam in Asia Cup.

“I have never seen a Pakistan player as consistent as Babar Azam. He is a big match player. He also leading the side really well as well,” said Afridi.

“After the last win [against Hong Kong], Pakistan team is really confident and I hope that they make it 1-1 against India [in this event] so that we get to see them clash in the final as well,” he added.

Pakistan posted 193-2 and skittled out Hong Kong for a paltry 38 in Sharjah to bounce back from their opening loss, by five wickets, to India, who won both their matches in Group A.

Every India-Pakistan match draws packed stadiums and millions of viewers on TV and digital platforms.

The two rival nations only play each other in multi-nation events thanks to years of political tensions that have occasionally erupted into war.

Fans from both countries anticipate a third meeting in next week’s final.