Fawad refutes report on PMLN, PTI backdoor contacts

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has refuted a news report on backdoor contacts with both Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf by some quarters.

A private-run TV channel, which the PTI leaders have often praised for its coverage of the party, reported about the “on going” backdoor contacts with the PMLN and PTI, without stating openly who had contacted either of the party.

It said that Imran Khan had recently met a key person in Islamabad and that there were reports of ‘a thaw.’

Retweeting the report, Fawad Chaudhry said that “backdoor talks happen only where matters are deiced by the elite and not the people.”

“But now in Pakistan no one has anything in their hands. People have taken the decisions in their own hands. [The PTI is] ready for talks with the government but these talks won’t be held secretly. There is only one conditions for the talks that fresh elections are announced,” Fawad said.