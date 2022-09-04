Rasheed declares September a ‘savage’ month, says Imran to march on Islamabad

Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has declared September as a savage month, saying that Imran Khan will call for a march on Islamabad as soon as the floodwater subsides.

Rasheed, who was interior minister under Imran, said that the floods — worst in recent world history — have blown Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s reputation into ashes.

He claimed that the international community was not ready to donate to current government leaders while people were unable to pay for petrol and electricity with their eroding buying power.

“September will be savage. As soon as the floodwater subsides, Imran will give a call for [a march on] Islamabad,” Rasheed said in a series of tweets on Sunday.

The AML leader said that the government had signed an agreement with the IMF to raise an additional Rs608 billion in taxes. First, they robbed the national exchequer, now they are robbing from the poor man’s pocket, he said.

Rasheed also said that he will appear before the court of Lahore High Court Justice Amjad Rafiq.

The former minister faces corruption charges for allegedly taking huge sums of money in a land deal.

He filed a petition before the Lahore High Court to seek an injunction against a probe by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment.