FCA charges waiver notification issued for power consumers

The energy ministry Sunday issued a notification to implement Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s orders about waiving off the Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) charges for power conumsers using up to 300 units of electricity a month.

The prime minister had announced the waiver on Thursday in an attempt to provide relief to lower-income families who have been hit by rising inflation and increasing energy costs.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office Sunday said that the energy ministry has issued the notification and now power companies will not collect FCA charges from consumers using 300 or less than 300 units a month.

In August, power distritbution companies (discos) put massive FCA charges on electricity bills, prompting nationwide protests.

The prime minister had first ordered a waiver for consumers using up to 200 units a month but he increased the bracket to 300 units this week.