Sports » Cricket

Wasim Akram issues Babar Azam warning ahead of India clash

Pakistan will play against the arch-rivals on Sunday
Samaa Web Desk Sep 04, 2022
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Pakistan great Wasim Akram has issued Babar Azam warning ahead of the highly-anticipated game against arch-rivals India.

The Men in Green will lock horns against the Rohit Sharma-led unit on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

The last time the two Asian giants met, India came on top with a five-wicket victory at the same venue. Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam failed to leave his mark in the game as he departed after scoring just 10.

Meanwhile, in the game against Hong Kong, which Pakistan comfortably won by 155 runs, the right-hander only managed to score nine.

However, while speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Akram believes that a big score is just around the corner from Babar Azam’s bat.

“Every team now does homework and if you see Babar, if he doesn’t get singles upfront, his runs don’t come,” he said.

“Unfortunately, he was dismissed early in the first two games. There is a saying, ’Blessing in disguise so maybe Almighty wants him to score runs against India.”

While commenting on changing the Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan opening pair, he said that it would not be ideal for the tournament.

“Babar and Rizwan are opening the innings for the last one and a half year,” he said. “Fakhar was a natural opener but when Rizwan started doing well, he started playing at No.3. Changing opening pair during the tournament is not ideal.”

The Men in Green will face Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super Four on September 07 and 09.

