First-ever Balochi film Doda hit silver screen

Pakistan’s first Balochi language film Doda has been released in cinema on Sunday with two shows on the release day.

The historic movie has been directed by Adil Bizanjo while Shoaib Hassan is the lead actor.

The story revolves around a former boxer Doda from a small town, and how he can survive and overcome his past and make things right once again.

It is the first movie to be released in the Balochi language as all such previous attempts failed.

Even in the 70s, Baloch actor Anwar Iqbal produced and starred in Hammal o Mahganj, but he faced resistance from segments of Baloch community in its theatrical release.

The movie was then only screened for a few private shows.

Although the veteran actor passed away just recently, his cameo appearance in Doda would be like a posthumous tribute to his efforts to introduce the regional language to the cinemas.

The trend has also changed as Karachi’s Capri cinema was completely booked on the opening day of screening.