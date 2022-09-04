Manchhar Lake dyke cut in controlled breach to save Sehwan

In a controlled breach exercise authorities made a cut in the dyke of Manchhar Lake — the largest natural freshwater lake in Pakistan –– on Sunday to save Sehwan and Bhan Saeedabad townn from flooding.

The lake was on the point of overtopping and posed risked to the historic town of Sehwan.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah arrived in Sehwan on Sunday and said that he was forced to make tough decisions to protect urban centers.

Shah said his ancestral village of Bajara is also under water due to floods.

He said heavy winds had created pressure on the dykes of the lake and the government was trying to protect Sehwan and Bhan Saeedabad.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said the cut will affect Wahar, Jafarabad, Deobak, Arazi and Channai, and other UCs.

The move will impact 125,000 people, he added, adding that still a considerable area of Sehwan will be badly affected.

The rise in the water level of Manchhar Lake is posing a constant threat to hundreds of people residing in five union councils (UCs) of the Jamshoro district.

The cut has been performed at RD-14 point, officials said.

Ahead of the measure, dozens of villages located in three UCs were evacuated on Saturday.

Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro said the cut has been performed on the advice of the experts.

He said the water level in Manchhar Lake had risen to a dangerous level and the measure was taken to save cities.

Flood torrent from Balochistan hits three tehsils

Meanwhile, a new flood torrent from Balochistan entered district Dadu in Sindh affecting three tehsils Mehar, Khairpur Nathan Shah, and Juhi.

A village named Yousuf Naitch has been submerged in floodwater.

At least 23 people were rescued by a hover boat of the Pakistani Navy.

Local residents are using boats to move their belongings to safer places.

Flood victims in Sukkur are suffering from disease outbreaks.

In Tando Allahyar, further south, people were moving to safer places on Sunday. Many people still remain stranded, SAMAA TV reported.

Barrages still in high flood

Two of the three barrages in Sindh, Sukkur and Kotri are still in a high flood while water level has dropped to normal at Guddu, according to data collected by the Flood Forecasting Division at noon on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Kacha areas stretching from Kashmore to Korti have been deluged, leaving hundreds displaced.

At least 600 villages in Sukkur and Shikarpur districts have been flooded.

The irrigation officials have predicted that the Kacha areas will remain inundated for the next two weeks due to the inflows.