PM Shehbaz announces Rs5m grant for laborers restoring pivotal Bibi Nani bridge

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday announced Rs5 million grant for laborers working on restoration of Bibi Nani bridge.

PM Shehbaz Sharif visited Kichi area of Balochistan province to review rehabilitation work on flood affected road and railway infrastructure.

The prime minister was received by Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and other officials.

Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Khurram Agha gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister during an aerial view of the damaged railway bridge in Bibi Nani and the restoration work on Pinjra bridge which was completely swept away by the floods.

Expressing his views after getting a briefing from the relevant authorities over the reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts of road, rail and bridges infrastructure in the area, he said during the current situation which arose after the monsoon rains and floods; the entire nation was working in unison and inspiration to overcome the problems which was very important.

The premier said that it was a matter of satisfaction that all the people had been involved to overcome the enormous issues after the natural calamity hit the country.

Appreciating the efforts of the district administration authorities and others, the prime minister said their commitment and devotion had been a source of inspiration for the people.

He said that he saluted all those who had been involved in the relief and rehabilitation efforts. The chief minister and the chief secretary had been coordinating and working with all the relevant authorities, he added.

It was your commitment to the nation, he said, adding that their efforts would serve as a beacon of light for the people. It was the teamwork that could yield results in trying times, he opined.

The prime minister announced Rs5 million relief grant for the laborers who were working there in the difficult situation and another amount of Rs1 million for the staff that was working for the restoration of gas pipelines. A committee would be set up to dispense the amount on merit.

The prime minister said the floods had caused large-scale damages across the country, affecting all the provinces. About 1,300 lives were lost, livestock swept away, while the economic and infrastructure damages were enormous.

In this district, the prime minister said, recent floods had swept away Bibi Nani bridge, disrupting traffic from Quetta to Sukkur and leaving about 6,000 people stranded on both ends.

He appreciated the NHA, law enforcement jawans and other authorities who restored the damaged bridge within 8 hours, adding that they did a great national service.

National Highway Authority (NHA) Chairman Khurram Agha also briefed the prime minister about the restoration of Bibi Nani bridge. About 106 kms road around Bibi Nani and Pinjar Bridges were largely affected.

The chief minister thanked the prime minister for his visits and continuous support to the flood-affected areas of the province. He said the FC personnel had played a major role in the restoration of connectivity bridge.

He also announced Rs2 million for the laborers and workers.