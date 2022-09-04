Videos » Newsbeat News Beat with Paras Jahanzaib | SAMAA TV | 3 September 2022 News Beat with Paras Jahanzaib | SAMAA TV | 3 September 2022 Sep 04, 2022 News Beat with Paras Jahanzaib | SAMAA TV | 3 September 2022 Recommended Deadly floods: 70m Pakistanis affected, 170,000 sq km inundated Qambar Shahadkot in Sindh flooded as protection dyke breaks Bentley with outstanding duties worth Rs300m recovered from Karachi’s DHA Related Stories Original or remix? Singer Shiraz Uppal’s answer may shock you VIDEO: Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode A peek inside the residence of Hazrat Ali (RA) in Kufa Most Popular Zeeshan earned two MBAs from London, then he was killed by Karachi robbers Asia Cup: Pakistan likely to make multiple changes in do-or-die contest IMF country report lays bare flawed PTI policies, reveals promises made by PMLN govt