Manchar Lake dyke could break anytime, Jamshoro residents told to evacuate area

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro has ordered the civil administration to evacuate the area as water level at Manchar Lake has risen to dangerous level.

The areas that have to be evacuated include union councils of Wahar, Jafarabad, Deobak, Arazi and Channa.

The deputy commission said there’s severe pressure from RD54 to RD58 on Manchar Lake.

The dyke on Manchar Lake could break anytime, he said.

Five of a family drowns in Jamshoro

Five of a family in drowned in near Link Road of Jamshoro’s Aliabad as high level of flood water passes through Kotri Barrage.

Villagers were able to take out the bodies after almost one hour’s effort. Those killed include two young girls, two women and a child.