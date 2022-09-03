Saudi authorities invite Peshawar boy for pilgrimage who donated his Umrah savings

Peshawar Traders Association had set up a camp in city’s Qissakhwani Bazaar to collect donations for those affected by the recent floods.

A young boy in light shalwar qameez approaches the camp. He has his money bank in his hand.

When a man sitting at the camp asks him his name and why he’s there. The boy replies that his name was Mustafa and he’s there to donate his pocket money that he had saved for Umrah.

This touched the heart of those present at the camp.

Someone recorded this on video and uploaded on the social media. And as expected, it instantly went viral, earning Mustafa praise for his selfless act.

The video even reached the Saudi authorities, who like everyone else, were touched. They have offered Mustafa along with his family to Kingdom for Umrah.