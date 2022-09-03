AGPR, global firm to audit PM Flood Relief Fund

In a surprising move, the coalition government has decided to get the Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund audited by Accountant General Pakistan Revenues Shehzad Hasan and a private firm of global standing.

Abiding by his commitment to ensure transparency, the move was announced in a tweet on Saturday night by PM Shehbaz Sharif.

He said AGPR and the global firm will audit all incoming and outgoing funds including where and how the collected and received money is spent.

“The audit reports will be made public,” the PM declared.

On the other hand, the premier also said he was grateful to Chinese President Xi Jinping for upgrading the relief assistance package for flood victims from RMB 100 million to RMB 400 million.

The prime minister termed the actions as a reflection of the unique bond of friendship between the iron brothers. “This support will help provide much needed relief to the people.”