Swat man constructs wooden bridge to rescue locals

A man from Swat constructed a wooden bridge for locals of the area in wake of the flood emergency and the ensuing crisis.

Netizens termed Wajid Ali a hero and widely shared the pictures of him busy constructing the bridge. It took him approximately 48 hours to complete the job.

The bridge was able to connect hundreds of people that were stranded during the devastating floods.

According to locals, Ali is an expert in this art and was prompted by the unfavorable conditions created by the current catastrophic floods to rescue stranded people.