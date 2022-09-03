Watch Live
Pakistan » Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Swat man constructs wooden bridge to rescue locals

Wajid Ali termed real hero for saving lives of millions
Samaa Web Desk Sep 03, 2022
A man from Swat constructed a wooden bridge for locals of the area in wake of the flood emergency and the ensuing crisis.

Netizens termed Wajid Ali a hero and widely shared the pictures of him busy constructing the bridge. It took him approximately 48 hours to complete the job.

The bridge was able to connect hundreds of people that were stranded during the devastating floods.   

According to locals, Ali is an expert in this art and was prompted by the unfavorable conditions created by the current catastrophic floods to rescue stranded people.

Swat

Floods 2022

