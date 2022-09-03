Watch Live
Sports » Athletics

Pakistan bodybuilders impress in IFBB Asian Championship

Pakistan contingent is hopeful of winning more medal during the tournament
Huzaifa Khan Sep 03, 2022
<p>Photo: File</p>

Pakistan bodybuilders made an impressive start in the ongoing IFBB Asian Championship.

In the junior category, Gul Nawaz claimed the silver medal. Meanwhile, in the men’s category, Fida Hussain Baloch also bagged a silver medal.

It must be noted that Pakistan’s bodybuilders are participating in 14 categories during the event.

Pakistan contingent is hopeful of winning more medal during the tournament.

