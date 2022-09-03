Watch Live
Water minister appeals world to waive off Pakistan’s debts

Pakistan Peoples Party's Khursheed Shah says govt cannot rebuild homes of millions
Samaa Web Desk Sep 03, 2022
Water Resources Minister Khursheed Shah has appealed the international community to waive off Pakistan’s debts in light of the recent flood devastation.

Speaking exclusively to Samaa TV, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader said he would also urge concerned authorities to speak to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in this regard as well.

It is pertinent to note that the recent floods destroyed at least three million homes and 70% of agricultural fields.

Commenting on the flood affectees, Shah maintained that the government cannot rebuild millions of homes.

“We are providing 25,000 rupees to 1.9 million families,” he added.

