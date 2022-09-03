Bentley with outstanding duties worth Rs300m recovered from Karachi’s DHA

The super luxurious Bentley Mulsanne recovered from the garage of Karachi Posh locality DHA raised several questions about how the elites of the country evade taxes.

The tax of the car is Rs307,427,997 according to the Pakistan customs which was evaded with the help of Motor Registration Excise and Taxation Department Government of Sindh.

A copy of FIR available to Samaa revealed that the Case No.ASO 105-/2022-VEII-IIQ registered in Pakistan customs, the car was stolen from London and was parked in the house at Defense Housing Authority (DHA) owned by man named Jamil Shafi.

The FIR further added that the owner of house Jamil Shafi instead of provision of the documents gave statement that the said vehicle was sold to him by a person namely Naveed Bilwani with terms of agreement that Naveed Bilwani would bear all the liabilities to clear all required documentation from the concerned authorities till November,2022.

The FIR further said that as his statement was not satisfactory and he could not produce the document of the said vehicle therefore the said vehicle was taken into possession accordingly.

The FIR further added that as no legal documents were provided by both accused persons showing legal ownership except the vehicle Sale Agreement given by Jamil Shall which was not sufficient.

Later on, Naveed Bilwani, during the preliminary inquiry revealed that he only helped brokering the deal between Jamil Shafi and Naveed Yamin as a guarantor of payment and papers and Navaid Yamin received cash and pay orders from Jamil Shafi as payment against the subject vehicle.

The said vehicle was checked from Motor Registration Excise and Taxation Department Government of Sindh, website which showed that the vehicle is already registered with Motor Registration Excise and Taxation Department Government of Sindh, which is against the law as in the said case sale permission from Ministry of Foreign Affairs as NOC from Pakistan Customs as well as payment of duty and taxes are required,“ the FIR added.

This suspicious registration of the vehicle indicates connivance of staff of Motor Registration Excise and Taxation Department Government of Sindh, the FIR further added.

Therefore, both accused were taken into custody as the accused persons have illegally possessed and dealt in the said vehicle by evading the amount of duty & taxes to the tune of Rs 307,427,997.