Who will replace Shahnawaz Dhani for crucial India clash?

Pakistan’s have once again been forced to make a change after pacer Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out from the mega-match against India.

Dahani is the third Pakistan quick to be forced out with injury after Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim left the team ahead of the six-nation tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

With him out of the game, Pakistan have only two options available on the bench – Hasan Ali and Mohammad Hasnain.

Both of them were included in the side as a replacement for Shaheen and Wasim.

Hasan Ali is likely to replace the injured pacer in the game, as he packs tons of experience with him. Hasnain, who recently got cleared to bowl again in international cricket, may have to wait for a bit longer to get his chance.

Meanwhile, Dahani will be monitored for the next 48-72 hours by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) medical team.

Dahani has bagged one wicket in two matches of the event at an economy rate of 6.

Babar Azam’s team crushed Hong Kong with a 155-run victory on Friday to seal their spot in the final four of the tournament.

The Men in Green had lost their opening match against India by five wickets.

Pakistan likely XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali.