12th relief flight from UAE reaches Pakistan

Pakistan has successfully received the 12th relief flight from the United Arab Emirates, full of goods for flood affectees throughout the country, said a local media outlet.

After the havoc wreaked by the devastating floods, Pakistan and UAE had established an air bridge on humanitarian basis to ensure smooth transport of relief goods between the two countries.

The relief goods carried by the plane reached Nur Khan Airbase on Saturday, and included food, medical supplies and tents.

Sources familiar with the matter said the second humanitarian relief flight is expected at the same airbase later evening around 7:30 pm.

Pakistan remains thankful to the government and the people of UAE for showing solidarity and valuable support in the prevailing times of unprecedented crisis.