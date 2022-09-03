Imran vows to bring ‘revolution of justice’

Declaring to bring a “revolution of justice”, former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday said he needed help of the lawyers community to take down all the mafias imposed on the country.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was addressing a lawyers convention in Bahawalpur.

“Who protects democracy? The lawyers,” he emphasized. “The only reason we have been sent to this world is to dispense justice,”

Highlighting the responsibility of the lawyers in a democracy, Imran cited how Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also belonged to the same profession.

“Land mafia has become the biggest mafia in the country,” he added, saying that thieves have taken over the country.

The ex-premier cited how the jungle is ruled by the strongest and mightiest but an Islamic society is one where the weak are protected.

He reiterated his intention to create a society in the country in which the powerful people are held accountable for their actions. “Rule of law needs to be established.”