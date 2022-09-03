Bloody revolution or elections only way to remove ruling elite: Ex-PM Imran

Former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday said “a bloody revolution” or “elections” are the only way to remove the ruling elite imposed on the nation.

Addressing a jalsa in Bahawalpur, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman highlighted how the Sharifs, Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman are a disease the country is suffering from.

He maintained that the incumbent government did not come to power to reduce inflation but only to protect their ill-gotten wealth.

Reiterating his call for fresh general elections, Imran added the country will continue to suffer because no one knows where the country is headed towards.

“We are stuck in the quicksand of debt,” the ex-premier said as he pinned hope on overseas Pakistanis for always lending help to their home country in the time of crisis.

The PTI chief went on to say that the only way overseas Pakistanis will bring their money back is when they know the justice system in the nation is active.

Earlier, the PTI chairman addressed a lawyers convention in the same city.

Declaring to bring a “revolution of justice”, the former PM said he needed help of the lawyers community to take down all the mafias imposed on the country.

“Who protects democracy? The lawyers,” he emphasized. “The only reason we have been sent to this world is to dispense justice,”

Highlighting the responsibility of the lawyers in a democracy, Imran cited how Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also belonged to the same profession.

“Land mafia has become the biggest mafia in the country,” he added, saying that thieves have taken over the country.

The ex-premier cited how the jungle is ruled by the strongest and mightiest but an Islamic society is one where the weak are protected.

He reiterated his intention to create a society in the country in which the powerful people are held accountable for their actions. “Rule of law needs to be established.”