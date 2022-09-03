Asia Cup: Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of India clash

Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of tomorrow’s match against India.

According to sources, the right-armer will not feature in Pakistan’s first Super Four clash due to a side strain.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, he will be monitored for the next 48-72 hours by the medical team.

Dahani has bagged one wicket in two matches of the event at an economy rate of 6.

Pakistan have two pacers, Mohammad Hasnain and Hasan Ali, and a spinner, Usman Qadir, on the bench as potential replacements for Dahani for the next match.

Babar Azam’s team crushed Hong Kong with a 155-run victory on Friday to seal their spot in the final four of the tournament, an entree to the T20 World Cup in October-November.

The Men in Green had lost their opening match against India by five wickets.

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali.