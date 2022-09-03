Stop lying about plans to derail IMF program, Miftah tells PTI leaders

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Saturday pleaded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders to refrain from continuing to lie about the plans to “derail the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.”

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader was addressing the media in Karachi.

“Did you not tell IMF that the price of petrol will be increased after the no-confidence motion is defeated,” Miftah questioned Shaukat Tarin and ex-prime minister Imran Khan.

He claimed to know everything about the backdoor dealings of PTI with the IMF. “Was it not your voice on the leaked phone call,” the finance minister asked his former counterpart.

The finance czar also cited how an IMF officials name was also taken during the phone call between Tarin and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa minister Taimur Jhagra. “Stop trying to make a fool out of everyone,” he said.

Miftah went on to say that Imran had come to power with the hope of eradicating corruption but he left the country in a total debt of 19 trillion rupees.