Memon lambasts PTI leaders for holding rallies amid flood emergency

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon on Saturday criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders for holding rallies amid the devastating flood emergency.

“At one hand people are drowning and on the other, PTI is threatening to put Islamabad on a lockdown,” he lamented, adding that the political party which once enjoyed the helm of affairs at the center is indifferent to the issues faced by the country.

“We will punish such people for their apathy,” Memon added.

Earlier during a press conference held in Karachi, the information minister said a total of 15,274 victims have been accommodated in 39 relief camps located in six districts of Karachi.

He said food, water, mosquito nets, and medicines are being provided to the flood survivors.

“In district east, 7,350 flood victims are housed in 15 camps,” the PPP leader maintained, adding, 3,490 victims are residing in six camps of district west, 3,175 in eight relief camps of Malir, 793 in Kemari, and 466 in Korangi.

Furthermore, two more camps have been set up in district central to keep the flood survivors, the information minister outlined.