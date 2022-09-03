Quetta-Sibi highway opens for all kinds of traffic

The National Highway Authority (NHA) on Saturday opened the Quetta-Sibi Road for traffic.

According to NHA, the Bibi Nani bridge was swept away by flood waves in the recent monsoon rains due to which it was closed for traffic since the past few days.

After a week of hard work, the NHA staff restored the Quetta-Sibi National Highway through an alternate route.

Lauding the work of NHA, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said trade activities will also resume after opening of the national highway again.

Floods have wreaked havoc throughout the country. Experts blame melting glaciers and increased torrential rains as one of the main reasons apart from governments not taking enough measures to counter the calamity.

Most parts of Balochistan, the largest province of the country, remain inundated till the filing of this story.

Scores of people have lost their lives, with the National Disaster Management Authority pinning the number of deaths above 1,000. Many people residing in the rural areas have lost their houses and loved ones.

The government with the help of aid from foreign countries is trying to mitigate the damage caused by the devastating floods.