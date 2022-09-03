Renowned Pakistan footballers could stage sit-in outside Supreme Court

Renowned Pakistan footballers could stage a sit-in outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan if Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) doesn’t regularise their jobs.

Earlier, SSGC had decided against renewing the contracts of its players despite the fact that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had restored departmental sports in the country recently.

The players, who are also likely to file a case against SSGC in the Supreme Court, includes Pakistan men’s national team captain Saddam Hussain and star midfielder Saadullah Khan.

“The contracts of the players were not renewed after the government announced the ending of departmental sports,” SSGC said in a statement when approached by SAMAA Digital.

“However, some players filed a petition in courts for regularisation and the honorable court granted them temporary stay in their favor. Recently, Honorable Sindh High Court has passed the judgement in the company’s [SSGC] favor, and dismissed their petition for regularisation,” it added.

However, Saadullah has stated that they will meet the SSGC top management, within the next few days, in order to reach an amicable solution before moving country’s top court.

The midfielder also insisted that the players’ demand for regularisation is fair “since they have played a key role in ensuring that SSGC got promoted from the local football’s B division to Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL)”.

“We also played the all the finals of PPFL and the National Challenge Cup over the past three years,” he added.

Saadullah also said that their contract clearly states that it may subsequently be upgraded and may be converted to career/permanent appointment on the recommendation of the selection board.

The aforementioned disagreement is also the reason why players representing SSGC have not participated in the recently-concluded, September 2, trials conducted by the Pakistan Football Federation in Lahore.