With millions left homeless, focus turns to building cheap & sustainable shelters

With millions of people rendered homeless by the floods and relief efforts under way across the country, attention has turned to providing shelters to these internally displaced people which are not only cheap but quick to manufacture and easy to deploy.

Flash floods in mid-August have impacted around a third of Pakistan. With over a million houses either partially damaged or fully destroyed, some 627,793 people have been moved into temporary camps.

These tents comprise either canvas or tarpaulins or even panaflexes.

However, some have offered alternatives to these shelters.

Prebuilt homes

Pakistan’s iron brother China has come forward to help alleviate the suffering of those reeling from the unprecedented floods this year by offering to produce low-cost, pre-fabricated houses for flood victims in the Faisalabad Free-Zone.

Chinese construction group, Henan DR Group’s Pakistan manager Zhang Shilu recently said that they are focusing on helping and supporting the flood survivors by building low-cost houses at approximately Rs1.8 million per unit.

“The actual value of a single unit is Rs2.6 to Rs2.8 million,” he stated adding that the company’s management has decided to forego profits from the rehabilitation of flood victims.

Zhang in an interview to Chinese media, requested the Pakistani government to allow tax-free import of raw materials from China for the project.

Highlighting the production capacity, the manager said the company can prepare 200 houses per month and more than 2,000 houses in a year.

“Flood has played havoc in Pakistan and left millions of people homeless, and on this occasion, the immediate rehabilitation of flood victims is crucial,” Zhang said, adding that they want to play their part in helping Pakistani brothers and sisters.

The company representative also said China has been sending relief goods to help Pakistan rehabilitate its citizens dealing with the deluge.

Local and sustainable solution

Award-winning architect Yasmeen Lari has also proposed a low-tech, cheap, and zero-carbon shelter for flood victims in Pakistan.

Compared to the Chinese, she is helping residents build low-cost emergency shelters using local bamboo.

Yasmeen Lari in front of an early design for low-cost bamboo structures. Photo: Heritage Foundation of Pakistan

Lari, the co-founder of the Heritage Foundation of Pakistan, said, “These shelters are easy to construct and require minimal investment.”

These can even be disassembled and moved, and the same basic materials can be reused to make more permanent structures, she highlighted.

According to data published by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the floods have affected more than 33 million people and damaged more than 1 million houses.

Over 1,000 people have been killed by floodwaters that inundated millions of acres of land in the country.

Sindh witnessed the greatest amount of damage to its infrastructure followed by Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Ministry of Planning and Development has reported irrigation, drainage and flood protection infrastructure damage worth more than Rs13.57 billion incurred by the monsoon super floods this year.