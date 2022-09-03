New Zealand Cricket security delegation visits Pakistan

New Zealand Cricket’s security delegation has arrived in Pakistan ahead of the Black Caps’ tour of Pakistan later this year.

The New Zealand cricket team will tour Pakistan for two Tests and three ODIs in December and January. They will also tour Pakistan in 2023, April and May, to play five T20Is and as many ODIs.

The security delegation visited Karachi’s National Stadium and the Special Security Unit (SSU)’s office.

The local officials briefed the delegation about the security arrangements during the tour.

The delegation will also visit Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium before leaving Pakistan.

Last year in September, New Zealand cricket team abandoned its tour of Pakistan, minutes before the first match was due to begin in Rawalpindi, citing security concerns.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the tour had been called off “unilaterally” by New Zealand Cricket despite “foolproof security arrangements” made for the series, which included three ODIs in Rawalpindi and five T20Is in Lahore.