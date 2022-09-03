Atta Tarar claims Punjab bureaucrats thwarted PTI plans on IMF letter

PML-N leader and Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar has claimed that top bureaucrats in Punjab thwarted PTI plans of writing a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in an attempt to scuttle the deal between Pakistan and the world lending body.

The PTI’s alleged ploy was exposed by an audio leak which revealed that Shaukat Tarin instructed the finance ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to write letters to the Fund and backtrack on the province’s commitment for a budgety surplus — a key requirement of the Fund for the release of next loan tranche.

KP Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra did write a letter. However, the IMF Executive Board finally approved the loan.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Tarar claimed that Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Laghari also wanted to write a similar letter but the chief secretary and the finance secretary opposed the move.

There was no immediate comment from the Punjab government or the bureaucrats on the claim.

Tarar said that it was Imran Khan who signed up for the IMF program and then violated the deal, as confirmed by the latest country report by IMF.

Tarar also said that Imran Khan was behind campaigns against the judiciary and the army.

Referring to Imran Khan’s latest statements, the PMLN leader said, “Imran Khan say that he will reveal four name. He must do so.”

Tarar criticized Imran Khan for holding public rallies amid massive floods in the country.

A single rally of Imran Khan costs between Rs200 million and Rs250 million, he said.