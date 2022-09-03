Stop handing out treason certificates, Shaukat Tarin tells PML-N

Former finance minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Tarin lost his cool on Saturday when he responded to a government allegation about PTI’s plan to scuttle a deal between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Shaukat said PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi must stop giving out treason certificates.

“I am not a traitor,” he said, adding that he left a job at an international company in Thailand – where he received Rs5 million monthly salary – to come work for the Pakistan government at a meager salary of Rs75,000.

The former finance minister also reminded that he had left the post after a conflict of interest emerged.

Shaukat stressed that there is a need to respect freedom of dissent alongside recognizing freedom of speech in a democracy.

Inflation

Speaking about the economy, the former finance minister said, “Consumer pricing index stands at 27.3%, which stood at 8.4% last August.”

He also noted that the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) currently stands at 45.5% sans flood factoring, “Which was 15.7% last year.”

While highlighting the increase in electricity prices, Shaukat said that “electricity was at around Rs16 per unit last year which is now at Rs38.”

“If you include other adjustment charges, the per unit cost soars to nearly Rs50 per unit.”

The former finance czar also predicted a 53% increase in the price of gas.

He lamented that when the budget was presented this year, the government had claimed that the inflation rate would hover around 11.5% and now they have revised it to stand between 20-26%.

‘Recording conversations is illegal’

Earlier during the press conference, the former finance minister pointed out that tapping conversations was illegal.

However, he went on to claim that the disclosure did not affect him.

If any thing, he said that it was the audio leaks which did more to jeopardize the government’s consultation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He also claimed that the audio of his conversation with the finance ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were edited.

IMF program

Accosting the government for accepting tough conditions set forth by the global lender, the former finance minister disclosed that their government was planning to get rid of the IMF program in September before their administration was ousted through a vote of no confidence.

“They [IMF] does not want to let go off Pakistan and insists on implementing their programs,” Shaukat stated.

He also dismissed IMF’s scathing criticisms of the PTI government in its recent reports, noting that until January, the IMF kept saying every thing was well in its reports.

The minister also asked the current government to request IMF to soften its conditions in the wake of catastrophic floods.

He claimed that the incumbent government is bent on giving up in front of the international body, opposite to how the PTI approached the IMF.