Bella Hadid appeals for donations for flood affected Pakistan ‘family’

The recent flooding in Pakistan has sunk over a third of the country and impacted around a fifth of the population whilst causing severe food shortage apart from devastating economic losses. While world news highlights it, global celebrities are also raising awareness and motivating people to donate for flood-relief efforts in Pakistan.

The latest to join the global appeal is famous American supermodel Bella Hadid.

Bella, shared pictures and videos on her Instagram account about the United Nations appeal for aid to the flood victims in Pakistan and of the flood devastation wrote that more than 1000 people died during the severe floods in Pakistan.

The model in her Instagram detailed the situation in Pakistan She further added that four million acres of crops have been destroyed and 800,000 livestock has died.

“Not only is this traumatizing for the people of Pakistan but it will also, long-term, increase food insecurity across the country and will have a severe impact on the economy.”

Bella Hadid further wrote that this is a climate crisis and we need to stand with the people of Pakistan.

Bela said that only $2.5 can provide sachets of micronutrients to a pregnant mother and her child.

She added, “$12 can provide a hygiene kit with soap, sanitizer, detergent, buckets, menstrual supplies, enough for 3 months for a family.”

The supermodel also said that $55 can provide a carton of 55 ready-to-use-therapeutic food sachets that can treat a child suffering from severe acute malnutrition for 6-8 weeks.

On Thursday, the American model shared a video on her Instagram story in which kids can be seen rushed as a police man saves them from flood water.

Bella captioned the video as, “Finding real ways to help Pakistan. Message me if you have any information please.”

