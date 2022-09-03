Minister says Karachi’s Orange Line to start operation this month

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced the launch date for Karachi’s Orange Line bus rapid transport (BRT) service.

Orange Line, also called Abdul Sattar Edhi Line, is one of six bus rapid transport projects for Karachi and it will connect Orangi Town with the route of the Green Line BRT at AO Chowk.

The project has been constructed and is in the test drive phase.

“People of karachi will be able to use this service from 10th September,” said Sharjeel Memon, who took a test ride on Saturday.

“Inshallah transport department government of sindh will bring more new projects of transport for the people of sindh,” the minister said.

The project has been funded “100 percent funded by government of sindh for the people of Karachi,” he said.

Karachi authorities are also working on Red Line BRT, which will connect Model Coloney with Safora Goth and University Road and with the bus ride ending in the city center.