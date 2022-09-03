Group of police officers busted making free hajj pilgrimages

In 2011, the Supreme Court of Pakistan heard a case about freeloading pilgrims who went to perform the hajj at state expenses. The court order FIA to recover money from 448 people.

However, it appears that the apex court decision did little to deter freeloaders.

Authorities in Islamabad have busted a group of police officers found involved making free hajj trips to Mecca.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police told reporters on Friday that the group included a Deputy Superintended of Police (DSP), a sub-inspector, and staff deputed in administration offices.

The IGP Akbar Nasir Khan had instructed police authorities to collect data on freeloading pilgrims in the police department.

There were reports that some of the police officials got themselves listed for Mecca trips in connivance with the officials from the religious affair ministry.

The department found that a total of 20 police personnel including officers had repeatedly made free hajj trips at state expense.

DSP Nazir Mohamad Qureshi went to Mecca eight times and the inspector — who was not named — at least five times on state expenses, according to the IGP.