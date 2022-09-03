PML-N’s Rana Mashhood, 8 others win interim bail

A sessions court in Lahore granted interim bail to nine PML-N lawmakers including Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan.

The PTI-PLMQ government had lodged cases against PMLN lawmakers over the uproar in the Punjab Assembly in April during the election of the chief minister.

Another PMLN leader Attaullah Tarar secured his bail on Friday.

On Saturday, Mashood, Saiful Malook, Rukhsana, Mirza Javed, Mian Rauf, Malik Habib, Awais Laghari, Khizer Khagga, a Raja Sagher were granted bail until August 14 on the surety bonds of Rs50,000 each.

They were told to appear before police officers investigating the case.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Rana Mashhood said that Pakistan was hit by massive flood but the Punjab government is occupied with political witch-hunt.

He said that the central government was trying to provide relief to flood victims.