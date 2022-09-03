Motorway police restores traffic flow on highways in Sindh

A fortnight after the catastrophic floods disrupted life in Sindh, the motorway police has restored traffic flows on almost all of the highways in the province, SAMAA TV reported on Saturday.

Motorway police have removed traffic obstruction on the N5 highway at Kandiaro to allow a smooth flow of traffic between Karachi and Sukkur.

The stretch of Mehran Highway between Khairpur and Nawabshah has also been partially restored for traffic.

The recent floods have impaired traffic flow in various parts of Sindh resulting in gridlocks on main highways as flood relief efforts and migration continues.

Police said traffic congestion on the Indus Highway connecting Karachi and Larkana is due to flooding, heavy traffic and build up commotion.

To reduce the pressure on the highway, motorway police diverted the traffic flow on the Indus Highway from Dadu to Moro.

The Motorway Police IGP Khalid Mahmood also paid a visit to flood survivors housed in relief camps to oversee the relief activities.

A report shared by the National Disaster Management authority on August 3 noted that currently a section of N55 highway between Meher Johi Canal and Khairpur Nathan Shah is submerged and therefore closed for traffic.

A day earlier, National Highway Authority (NHA) chairman had briefed the prime minister that all major highways including N5 GT Road and N65 Sukkur to Quetta Road have been restored for traffic except some areas of Indus Highway N55 where floodwater is still standing.