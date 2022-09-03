Shakedown: Tiffany Haddish denies allegations of molestation

In a complaint filed on Tuesday, 30th August, in California’s Superior Court for Los Angeles, a woman has sued popular comedian Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears for alleged child abuse on behalf of a minor identified as ‘‘Jane Doe’. The comedian’s lawyer has denied all the allegations.

While talking to People Magazine, Tiffany’s lawyer stated, “Plaintiff’s mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Haddish for several years.”

She further added, “Every attorney who has initially taken on her case, and there were several, ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Haddish would not be shaken down.”

“Now, Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.”

In a statement, Spears’s lawyer Debra Opri said, “isn’t going to fall for any shakedown.”

According to the complaint, Spears molested John Doe in 2014 after Haddish told him that he would be recording a reel for Nickelodeon at his home.

As per the lawsuit, Tiffany told Jane Doe that she needs John Doe alone for some thing and took him to a separate room where Spears began “molesting” the 7-year-old on film.

The court claims that Haddish witnessed the alleged incident and watched spears sexually molest a child.

Jane Doe, in her lawsuit, says, “The memory was unlocked when Haddish performed a similar scene in 2017’s Girls Trip, making her realize the severity of what happened to her.”

In a statement, Plaintiff John Doe said, “Spears and Haddish gave me a drink that made me sleepy and a happy face candy.”

He also claimed that Tiffany also paid the siblings $100.

The alleged footage was distributed by a television company, “Funny or Die” in 2014 and was taken down last May.

However, when the plaintiffs’ mother asked Spears about the footage, he falsely said to her that it had been deleted.

The lawsuit says, “The Plaintiffs were both minors and were incapable of consenting to participate in sexually graphic videos distributed and published via ‘Funny or Die’s’ platform.”

“There was no parent or guardian present.”

Jane Doe said that she and her brother suffered immense damage since the encounter

It is stated in the suit that Haddish knew the plaintiffs’ mother for a very long time.

“It describes several instances of grooming and molestation, including about eight years ago while working on a “Funny or Die” project.”

While talking to a media outlet on Friday, the television company said, ‘Funny Or Die’ found this video absolutely disgusting and would never produce such content.“

“We were not involved with the conceptualization, development, funding, or production of this video.”

“It was uploaded to the site as user-generated content and was removed in 2018 immediately after becoming aware of its existence.”