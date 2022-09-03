Will Superman Henry Cavill and Batman Ben Affleck return for DCEU movies?

Since Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck have left the DC Extended Universe, the fans have been speculating about the return of them. Recently, It has been reported the two actors will come back in the WB’s upcoming releases, Black Adam and Aquaman the lost Kingdom.

Henry Cavill to return as Man of Steel or cast in the Marvel universe as Captain Britain?

A few Hollywood sources have claimed that The Witcher actor will return as DC’s most powerful superhero.

There have been reports that the Rampage actor Dwayne Johnson has convinced Henry to return to his superhero and clash against his character “Black Adam” in his future movies.

Other reports state that Cavill has already shot the end credits scenes that will appear in Black Adam, the upcoming release of Warner Bros.

On the other hand, fans want the star to play Captain Britain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While talking to media, Henry stated that he’s aware of the rumors and that it would be really fun to do a cool and modernized version of the character.

Ben Affleck to appear in Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom

While talking to the AP, when asked about his Justice league co-actor, the Sweet Girl actor said that Ben Affleck could be in the upcoming Aquaman movie and in fact, maybe there’s not only one Batman being featured in the film.

“Well, I can’t tell you anything about the reunion. (Ben Affleck) may or may not be in it. There could be more or less or even more Batmans in it. Who knows? You only know a little bit”, said Momoa.

So Momoa’s statement defies the earlier news of Ben replacing Micheal Keaton as Batman in Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom, and just like The Flash movie, fans can hope to see two versions of the Cape Crusaders in the film.

Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck first appeared in comic book adaptation of DC’s Batman vs Superman together in 2016.

Later, both were seen in Joss Whedon’s Justice League in 2017, which was later re-released on the OTT platform HBO Max by the name Zack Snyder’s Justice League on a greater public demand and Twitter trend #RestoreTheSnyderVerse.