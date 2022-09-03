Met forecasts another rain spell in north Punjab, KP from today

The Metrological Department of Pakistan has forecast another spell of rains in Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northern parts of the Punjab province.

The thundershower will begin on Saturday (today) and will last until Tuesday, the Met Office said in a weather update on Saturday.

Weak monsoons current from the Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country, it said.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat and Murree during the forecast period, the Met Office said.

The forecast said that rain with winds or thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang and Faisalabad from Saturday (night) to Tuesday.

It said rains were also expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat, and Waziristan on Sunday and Monday.

For Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab, the Met has predicted hot and humid weather.