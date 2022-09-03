Videos » Kasauti Kasauti at Open Mic Cafe with Aftab Iqbal | SAMAA TV | 3 September 2022 Kasauti at Open Mic Cafe with Aftab Iqbal | SAMAA TV | 3 September 2022 Sep 03, 2022 Kasauti at Open Mic Cafe with Aftab Iqbal | SAMAA TV | 3 September 2022 Recommended High flood deluge hurtles towards Kotri Barrage as Daddu relief camps run out of capacity NASA readies for moon rocket launch attempt today ‘Wow Grape’ meme NFT to be auctioned to raise funds for Pakistan flood Related Stories Original or remix? Singer Shiraz Uppal’s answer may shock you VIDEO: Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode A peek inside the residence of Hazrat Ali (RA) in Kufa Most Popular Asia Cup: Pakistan likely to make multiple changes in do-or-die contest Rupee rallies against US dollar Zeeshan earned two MBAs from London, then he was killed by Karachi robbers