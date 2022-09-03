High flood deluge hurtles towards Kotri Barrage as Daddu relief camps run out of capacity

As floodwater rises in Sindh, more towns and villages are being inundated by the day. People in rural areas of the Sanghar district are using boats to travel to nearby towns, while flood relief camps in Dadu have run out of capacity, forcing the administration to announce that newly arrived flood victims will have to live outside the premises, SAMAA TV reported on Saturday.

A massive flood deluge of over 559,000 cusecs was passing the Sukkur Barrage Saturday morning and was expected at Kotri Barrage later in the day.

The overall death flood toll has been rising constantly. In its latest situation report, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has said that a total of 1265 people have died as of Friday afternoon.

At least 57 more people died in the past 24 hours, the report said.

Most of the new deaths, 38, were reported from Sindh.

Flood at Kortri

The latest reports and data received from the Flood Forecasting Division indicate that Kotri Barrage was bracing for a high flow of nearly 600,000 cusecs. The water flow in the Indus River has already been increasing at Kandhkot near Hyderabad.

Several villages located in the katcha area of the River Indus have been inundated with many residents moving to safer places while some of them were stranded in the villages.

The flood level at Sukkur Barrage was recorded at 559,000 cusecs on the morning.

Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khah Shoro Saturday said that the 559990 cusecs was “the last peak of flood crossing Sukkur barrage” and that after 24 hours water will start to recede in this region.

However, Kotri Barrage is expected to attain a high flood as authorities have also discharged water from the Manchhar Lake in Daddu district after it overflowed on Friday.

Six districts threatened

Earlier on Fridya, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah told a press conference in Karachi that floodwater posed a threat to Dadu, Kambar Shahdatkot, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, and Umar Kot.

The situation in Matiari and Nosheroferoze was also reported to be alarming, though the chief minister did not name them.

Floods have destroyed 3 millon houses and rendered 130 million people homeless in Sindh, he said.

Dadu and its adjoining district Kambar Shahdadkot — both located on the right bank of the River Indus — have been severely hit by floods.

A little downstream on the left side of the river, Matiari, Sanghar, Umar Kot, and Mirpurkhas have seen floodwater water logging swathes of land.

In Kambar Shahdadkot authorities ordered an evacuation of the Warah tehsil as a flood torrent headed towards the area.

In Matiari, between two and four feet deep water is still standing in vast areas of Bhit Shah, Saeedabad, and Naudero Lal and has destroyed crops over hundreds of thousands of acres, reported SAMAA TV’s Mehram Raz.

Boats

In Sanghar, villages have lost the land links with other parts of the district. People in Chak 11 and Chak 7 are using boats to travel to nearby villages and towns, Rashid Baloch reported.

The floodwater has also hampered the relief efforts and aid workers are unable to reach the survivors.

Relief camps run out of capacity

In Dadu, the district authorities have set up over 200 relief camps to host flood survivors. Around 23,000 people have registered at the camps so far and they are being provided two meals a day, according to district authorities.

However, the camps have now run out of capacity and around 200,000 people are living in the open, SAMAA TV’s Liaquat Malik reported.

The authorities say that new flood victims will be provided with tents to live outside the camp premises, Malik reported.